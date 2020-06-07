Forests are in terrible shape
George Wuerthner's latest commentary “Logging Doesn't Restore Ecosystems” is so full of holes and fractional truths (half truths is too generous) that anyone who has any experience in our local forests knows he simply wants to sell a few of his books (they are great for storing carbon).
It looks like he is hanging his hat on the new buzz words, “chain saw medicine.” Call it what you want, the forests in South East Oregon are in terrible shape due to many years of neglect as a result of eco-terrorist frivolous lawsuits. The USFS has been “hog-tied” from doing what they know needs to be done by political wrangling to gain political votes among the uninformed (Portland voters).
Let's face the facts- humans are here to stay. As much as the eco-terrorists would like to remove the human species from any interaction in the forest, it ain't 'gonna happen. Good 'ole George says - “restoration happens to provide wood fiber to the timber industry, and typically at a loss to taxpayers.” A loss to taxpayers? Really? for those of you that have been around here for the past 70 years know what it was like when there was a balance established in the forest. Remember what paid for our roads, police departments, health support, school support, recreational development- the list goes on and on. That was a loss to taxpayers? How do you like all of the support now coming out of your own pocket. And, on top of that, we taxpayers are now paying for forest fire suppression! I am sure forest workers would much rather have jobs that last nine months of the year treating forests than three months of the year fighting fires.
H&N, please give some time to commentaries from knowledgeable foresters that can give an honest assessment of our most valuable natural resource.
Peter Reifel
Klamath Falls