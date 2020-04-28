Food is love
While every Oregon community has been excruciatingly impacted by COVID-19, rural counties like Klamath and Lake Counties have been disproportionally impacted by the crisis. That’s why I’m so grateful that the Humane Society of the United States along with nearly two dozen Oregon donors came together to purchase more than two pallets of dog and cat food for the Klamath-Lake Food Bank, ensuring that bonded families can stay together during this crisis. Together, along with a little extra kindness from Coastal Supply and Hills Pet Food, more than two pallets of food were delivered this week so that this amazingly big-hearted organization can continue to feed people and pets at risk within 18,000 square miles.
I wholeheartedly believe that food is love, especially today. We also know that staying together as a family is absolutely everything.
Thank you to the staff and volunteers at Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank for your open hearts and loving hands that continue to provide support and resources within your expansive coverage area. The bond people have with their pets is more important now than ever. We’re happy to support Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank to ensure that entire families can stay together, rather than risk their pet being separated or surrendered during this unimaginable crisis.
Kelly Peterson
Portland