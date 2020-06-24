Follow the Lord
The most simple message ever, yet it remains unlearned.
In the Old Testament of the Bible a simple theme repeats itself over and over. Follow the Lord and prosper, fall away from the Lord and be destroyed. Once we followed the Lord and we prospered and never lost a war, then we started falling away and now face our own destruction from within ourselves.
Remember the folk song group Peter, Paul and Mary and their song "Where have all the flowers gone?” The question they ask is, "when will they ever learn, when will they ever learn?"
I ask the same question. Joshua 24:15
Bryan J. Stuart
Klamath Falls