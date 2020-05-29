Flags on Memorial Day
On Memorial Day we left the cemetery and took the long way home. Only one American flag was flying on Riverside Drive. We drove around the marina then Harbor Isle Drive where all the high-tone lovely homes are. Only two flags flew. Even the tennis club and the golf club had no flag. The empty building next to Ella Redkey Pool was refurbished recently. There is a nice tall flag pole but no flag.
What is wrong with all the so-called patriotic people? We see someone has put up a flag for them. Wonder who? Look around.
Dot Klein
Klamath Falls