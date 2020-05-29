Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Flags on Memorial Day

On Memorial Day we left the cemetery and took the long way home. Only one American flag was flying on Riverside Drive. We drove around the marina then Harbor Isle Drive where all the high-tone lovely homes are. Only two flags flew. Even the tennis club and the golf club had no flag. The empty building next to Ella Redkey Pool was refurbished recently. There is a nice tall flag pole but no flag.

What is wrong with all the so-called patriotic people? We see someone has put up a flag for them. Wonder who? Look around.

Dot Klein

Klamath Falls

