Farmers to Family program
I am the Executive Director of the Klamath Fall Gospel Mission Recovery Center. I just want to take a moment and thank the editor and everyone else at the Herald&News for helping our team get the word out regarding our Farms to Family Food Box Program.
Without the ability to communicate through the Herald & News, KOBI Ch. 5, and social media, we would be severely limited in doing what we do. To date, we have had five events for the community totaling 150,000 pounds of fresh, mixed produce boxed in 30-pound packages. We have found that in giving to other churches and agencies, those people have moved out of a role of just receiving food boxes to distribute, to a role of helping us manage all the people and the process of distribution. We are all working together!
It is not just an effort based on faith alone. It was born, and continues to thrive, on a desire to work together and love on people here in the community. It is our hope that we can do more than just operate within our walls equipping the homeless and working-poor of the community, but reach out and be an asset in Klamath Falls, Merrill, Malin, Bly, Prescott, Lakeview, Keno and other areas.
It’s been our goal to help people smile and feel secure. To help people worry a little less and maybe take time to stress less and enjoy the place that we all love to live in, the Klamath Basin. It looks like the Farmers to Family food box program is going to extend another eight weeks. We are growing from 600 to 700 boxes an event, two times a week.
We are also helping to help establish a hub in Salem and Portland as well. Thank you for helping us get the word out!
Ammond Crawford
Klamath Falls