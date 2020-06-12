Faith is the right choice
Faith Leith is the right choice for the Oregon House of Representatives. She is the right choice for Klamath and Lake Counties. She is committed to the fundamental needs of all our citizens.
What are the two most pressing priorities? Number-one is “Economic Development.” Jobs, jobs, jobs. Developing a local economy that is diversified and provides well-paid jobs that are sustainable is paramount to everyone. Faith will work actively at the legislature and the governor to make this happen. She is committed to collaboration, moderation, and compromise.
Number-two is health care. Faith Leith supports the continuation of private health care coverage for those who have it. She also is fully committed to refining and expanding Affordable Care Act (ACA). All our citizens need access to affordable health care. Almost universally, Republicans are opposed to the ACA and have no plan for an alternative.
In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic can we really accept an environment in which those afflicted with Covid-19 not have access to medical care? Will Representative E. Werner Reschke commit to a plan to support the ACA? If he does, he will publicly state his position. Don’t hold your breath.
If your priorities are jobs and healthcare, vote for Faith Leith in November.
Nancy Sheehan
Klamath Falls