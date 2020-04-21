Ethics in Government
I have read many of the comments made in letters to the editor and was surprised at the claims about who took the lead on the Holiday Market. It is important to be factual and also do not bend the truth of who really did what and who led the way to closure on each claim that was made.
If anything, it can hurt the person running for office. For example, when taking a position in government service, you enter an area where you are publicly reviewed as to what are your financial ties, potential conflicts, and past business associations, etc. What happens if you are misrepresented and later it was found that you are conflicted but you chose to ignore the issue or situation? The result can have dire consequences upon the individual.
In today’s society we need to be squeaky clean and avoid all instances that would cast a shadow of doubt of a person’s ability to lead. I believe that Klamath County has a policy that no public officials may receive a gift greater than $50. I know at the Federal level the situation was even more stringent, where I was serving at the pleasure of the administration, I had to notice in the Federal Register of any outside (Government) contacts or meetings, plus I was forbidden to own any stock in any company that my organization held regulatory oversight.
My concern is with certain commissioners having selected responsibility for oversight of a department in Klamath County Government can lead to conflict of interest and also the appearance of unethical relationships between the commissioner and contractors working in their area of responsibility. With the absence of a County Administrator, the annual rotation of assignments was an obvious way to avoid the appearance of conflicts.
Don Mausshardt
Klamath Falls