Eternal Hills situation is heartbreaking
This whole Eternal Hills issue is heartbreaking. So many times I wake up thinking of my parents, grandmother, and uncle who are buried at Eternal Hills. Now nearly 80 years old, I cannot afford to move them and that breaks my heart. I am the former President of the Senate and represented Klamath County in the Legislature nearly 15 years. Naturally I think there must be a political solution.
I still believe the final solution rests with the Klamath County Commissioners. I believe if Gordon’s bid is accepted, that is it and we have all lost.
I know the justice system can have a heart. That is what we need today...we don’t need the heart attack Gordon would surely bring to us.
I am now an ordained Episcopal Priest and know Gordon is not capable of bringing final peace to the families who have loved ones buried in that hallowed ground.
Rev. Fred Heard
Klamath Falls