Eternal Hills problems
Made my annual visit on the anniversary of my son's passing to Eternal Hills on Sunday. The conditions at the cemetery are appalling.
My son's grave has gopher holes all through it and is full of weeds and thistles. Other gravesites are much worse, with very large holes dug by rodents. Who knows what's underneath.
I've tolerated excuses from the court system, mortuary board, and others regarding this debacle for a long time. All the excuses fall on deaf ears after awhile. I'm beyond angry now.
I'm simply just disgusted and cynical of everything and everyone in charge of this mess. What an absolute shame.
Cliff Crawford
Keno