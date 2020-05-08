Eternal Hills offers
I've seen Letters to the Editor praising Klamath County for purchasing Eternal Hills funeral home; however, this is not a done deal as hoped. Another offer was received by the trustee for $175,000 from Robert Gordon, the current owner going through bankruptcy. This offer will be accepted unless letters of objection are sent to the judge and trustee and they declare the offer void. The addresses are Hon. Judge Thomas Renn, 405 E 8th Ave #2600, Eugene, OR 97401 and
Chapter 7 Trustees, Candace E. Amborn, P.O. Box 580, Medford, OR 97501-0214 E-mail: heather@trusteeamborn.com. There will be a volunteer clean-up effort at Eternal Hills on May 30 and all are welcome to participate.
More information is available on Facebook at Klamath Falls Eternal Hills Group.
Leigh Frisk
Klamath Falls