Eternal Hills Cemetery
I am at long last encouraged to read Commissioner DeGroot has made it one of his priorities to restore the Eternal Hills Cemetery property to a place of beauty.
Thanks to Commissioner DeGroot, the Department of Justice, Vice President Mike Beeson of Enterprise Irrigation District, Shelly Ayers, and all the volunteers who in the past and in the future are committed to get this done for Klamath County, and all of us who have loved ones at rest there.
Char Robatcek
Klamath Falls, OR