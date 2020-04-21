Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Eternal Hills Cemetery

I am at long last encouraged to read Commissioner DeGroot has made it one of his priorities to restore the Eternal Hills Cemetery property to a place of beauty.

Thanks to Commissioner DeGroot, the Department of Justice, Vice President Mike Beeson of Enterprise Irrigation District, Shelly Ayers, and all the volunteers who in the past and in the future are committed to get this done for Klamath County, and all of us who have loved ones at rest there.

Char Robatcek

Klamath Falls, OR

Tags