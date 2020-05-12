Eternal Hills anger
I was so angry to read Robert Gordon could possibly get possession of Eternal Hills. Here is my story.
My parents Carl and Alice Tomlin arrived in Klamath Falls in 1928 via The Green Springs. They had an old Model T Ford. My dad drove and my mother held a rock in her lap. When the car became overheated and they had to stop to cool off the car my mother's job was to jump out and put the rock behind the wheel. Mother said it was so much trouble that we vowed never to leave Klamath until we made our fortune. They never left Klamath. Both are resting at the Eternal Hills Mausoleum. Alice passed away in 1967. She taught over 30 years in the Klamath County School System, She gave it her all as an educator. Carl passed away in 1977.
Though I left Klamath Falls, I have returned Memorial Weekend many times. Under the ownership of Robert Gordon, the mausoleum was deteriorating years ago. Several times, I called and asked why the building was so dirty and stuff scattered. The carpet had stains on it. The restrooms were dirty.
I have pictures from 2012 showing the mess. The benches were placed next to the crypts. Another couple could not get to the crypt they were visiting. They stood on a bench to get a picture.
The last 2 years we visited I apologized to my parents they had to rest in such horrible conditions.
Please do not let this man gain control of Eternal Hills. He had his chance and blew it. Do not give him a second chance. Let Eternal Hills go back to the people who care — the county. They have a plan in place.
Thank you so much to those who volunteer with the clean up.
Carla Tomlin-Mundt
Albany