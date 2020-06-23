Entitlement
If you’re black and born in the United States you’re African-American and considered a minority. If you’re white and born in the United States, regardless of your heritage, you’re just white and open for being called racist. The “N” word is a disgusting reference to anyone, but black people can use it to refer to someone and that’s ok? It’s not! I spent four years in the military and heard the “N” word more than you can imagine.
If you were born in the U.S. you’re an “American“ regardless of your ethnic background, but there’s apparently to much entitlement owed to those who feel they’re oppressed. I’ve seen, heard and read from the White, Black and Indian peoples what they deserve and is owed to them, no matter how it impacts other’s livelihoods or the environment just so they get what they feel they’re owed from generations past. No one seems to be interested in what’s best for all anymore. It now seems to be more about greed, entitlement, selfishness and hate. No wonder we’re living in such a cesspool and calling it home.
Larry Hayes
Klamath Falls