Elect Rod Davis
My name is Achim Bassler, better known in Klamath Falls as 'Mr. B.' I am submitting this letter so that I can express how important I think it is for our community to elect a person I have known for many years, Rod Davis. He has made an important choice in his life that has the potential to positively affect each and every citizen of Klamath County.
I have known Rod for 35 years, and over that time I have come to know, to realize, and to believe without any hesitation whatsoever that Rod will make an excellent choice for County Commissioner, Position 3.
Rod has the requisite background, temperament, judgment, demonstrated administrative abilities and he has a vision for this county that includes seeking a conversion to a charter structure.
In my now retired profession of restaurateur, I long ago learned that integrity, diligence in accomplishing tasks, reliability and very importantly, keeping one's word were all important traits - Rod Davis is such a person.
I have chosen to retire and continue to live in Klamath Falls because I value the lifestyle, the people and the very nature of what makes our community special.
Join me in voting for Rod Davis, as he is the person who will continue this tradition.
Achim Bassler
Klamath Falls