Elect a strong, decisive president
Joe Biden has been advocating that police shoot an attacker armed with a knife in a leg. During my law enforcement training the Oregon State Medical Examiner showed the class a series of photos of knife wounds. They were gory and lethal. The point was stressed that an assailant armed with a knife is a serious threat. The firearms training we received taught us to aim only at the torso.
Will Biden, if elected, instruct his Secret Service protective detail to only shoot for the legs should a person armed with a knife come at him? Will he order the Navy, should they be engaged in combat, to shoot for the propeller rather than sink a hostile warship?
I will vote to re-elect a strong, decisive president.
Dave Pollard
Klamath Falls