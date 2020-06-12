EagleRidge left out
I read with delight the special insert today picturing all of the June graduates from the Klamath Basin. However, as I turned page after page, I could find no mention of the graduates of EagleRidge High School. These 32 young people deserve to be feted in their local newspaper along with all those who were included.
For those readers who may not know, EagleRidge High School is a public charter high school operated under an agreement with Klamath Union School District. It is not an alternative school nor a remediation school nor a private school. Its students fulfill the same requirements as other students in Oregon. Its teachers are accredited just as are other public school teachers in Oregon. The difference is that student enrollment is limited to 210, there is tremendous one-on-one cooperation between students and teachers, and technology and technology training is expected and available for every student! Many students transfer to EHS from the other high schools in the district because they find there a welcoming and accepting environment that nourishes each student individually. EHS is a place where all students--brilliant students and learning-challenged students-- work side by side to achieve success. It deserves to be included in every article about Klamath Basin schools and featured as prominently in news stories.
EagleRidge High School is not new to the Klamath education scene. When I was a board member at EagleRidge High School, we were preparing to celebrate our tenth anniversary of operation. It has enjoyed several more years of success since then. I beseech you to remain aware of its amazing successes, to fastidiously include it in every list of local high schools, and to feature it alongside its larger and more well-known partners in Klamath education.
Carol P. Dougan, PhD
Klamath Falls
Editor's note: EagleRidge High School graduates were included in the graduation insert, however mislabeled on a page as KU/Falcon Heights rather than EagleRidge. The Herald & News apologizes for the error.