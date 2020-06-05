Don’t forget climate change
Our world has been thrown into chaos with little knowledge of the future. In all of this, we can not forget one of our most dangerous and life-changing adversaries, climate change. It may feel like an impossible problem, but by doing things as simple as using and reusing our clothes for as long as possible, we can help ourselves.
Climate change will make lives worse. In our area, we will experience lower rainfall affecting the farmers and making worse fires, which already can make life miserable in the summer when the smoke settles into our basin.
Everyone can do simple things that can reduce the effects of climate change. One of the simplest ways is to just use and reuse clothes for as long as possible. Clothing requires tons of energy to make and ship so our best solution is to use and reuse our clothes for as long as possible.
When you no longer want to wear a clothing item, instead of throwing it away, see if people close to you like family or friends would use it, cut it and use it as a rag/washcloth, or even change the clothing with paints or scissors into something you would continue to wear or save it as fabric for some DIY project. Barring these, if the item is in good quality, donate it to a local second-hand store so that someone else can get it and give it a new life.
With solutions like this one that are simple, we can all do just a little bit of good and help save ourselves from the smoke, droughts, and fire that come with Climate change.
Your local Environmental Science student,
Viviain Usher
Klamath Falls