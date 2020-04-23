Don’t be fooled by ads
Don't be fooled by clever ads. Jimmy Crumpacker claims to be a conservative from our district. A quick internet search shows he spent almost half his life out of the state and much of the rest in the Portland area where his family has a long history, moving to Deschutes county last year and registering to vote there for the first time in November, 2019.
A large share of his contributions came from Portland or elsewhere outside our district. How well can someone from the Portland metropolitan area relate to issues east of the Cascades? There are three other long time residents running for our representative. The most conservative ones with lengthy records of serving us in the Oregon legislature are Cliff Bentz from northeastern Oregon and Jason Atkinson from southern Oregon. Jason is a true conservative from Medford. He has my vote.
Neal Eberlein
Klamath Falls