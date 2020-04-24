Derrick listens
I’ve had many opportunities over the past four years to work with Commissioner Derrick DeGroot and he has my support in this next election. Derrick is a thoughtful leader who truly cares about the people in this community.
During my time as President of the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce, I had opportunities to observe Commissioner DeGroot advocate for our community at the state capital in Salem. I was very impressed at the way he represented our community in advocating for us with legislators and agency directors. He is a very persuasive and effective force that we need in office.
Derrick listens. He shows up at meetings, at events, and at gatherings where his constituents are and he listens to the people of Klamath County. He listened to our veterans and brought back the Veterans Advisory Committee, which has led to more benefits for the men and women who have served our nation. He listened when residents talked about the “food desert” downtown left behind when Safeway closed and helped bring relief by enticing Holiday Market to come to town by voting to purchase, then sell the old Safeway building.
He listened to our County School District when they talked about a dangerous dwelling near Stearns Elementary School and had that cleaned up. He listens to our young people and looks for ways to create opportunities for them to return to Klamath County and build their future. He listens to our local businesses when they tell him there are roadblocks holding them back and he fights for policies that makes sense for economic growth.
Vote for a leader who listens, cares about Klamath County and its residents, and displays integrity. Vote for DeGroot. I know I am going to. Let’s keep this proven Klamath advocate working for us in office.
Wes French
Klamath Falls