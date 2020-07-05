Democrats to blame for 'systemic racism'
Way back when, my Grandma Crosby taught me that you don't believe anything you hear and only half of what you see. Good lesson!
In the last eleven days I've heard 10 different very smart older black men and women say the same exact thing: that there is no systemic racism in America. Systemic racism is a buzz word that my Democratic Party uses to incite their base, and as you see it worked pretty well.
The sad fact is Obama and Biden set race relations back 40 years with their baseless attacks, lack of facts, etc. For instance, Obama sicked the DOJ and Eric Holder on the Michael Brown killing, and when it ended the 18 different cell phones that were turned in all did not show Mr. Brown with his hands up.
In the past 60 years of Democratic control of these inner cities, their failing policies have left most blacks fed up with Democratic control. Enter Donald Trump with a new plan. Last I heard Trump had about 40 percent of blacks backing him, hence my Dems call out the looting, rioting, killing, etc. to try to get their black base back. Don't call me out, I'm just repeating what I heard all these black people say.
I said in a past letter to this paper that Obama was the worst president this country has ever had. Now that Barr and Durham are getting to the bottom of the FISA abuse and Russia Probe, we find Obama and Biden are the gang leaders. This is a treasonous act, but Republicans whine a lot and never prosecute!
Black Lives Matter leaders said on television that they are a Marxist group, want Trump out now, want America to be a socialist empire. These protests aren't about George Floyd. Bernie Bros!
Dennis Vollmar
Klamath Falls
Editor's Note: According to a NBC/Wall Street Journal poll in February, Trump has a 14 percent approval rating among Black registered voters. The official DOJ report showed conflicting accounts of whether or not Michael Brown was holding up his hands, nor was cellphone evidence conclusive one way or another, according to the DOJ.