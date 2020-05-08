DeGroot is the best candidate
I know Derrick DeGroot to be a man with vision. He wants to see our community keep its roots while we look to the future. He sees a Klamath with a growing, diverse economy while still honoring the natural resource based foundation that we all love. He sees a thriving community that manages to keep our small town charm and values. He knows that to achieve this we need better technology, strong schools, public safety, and infrastructure.
These things are key to moving Klamath County forward and making it a place people want to raise their families and build their businesses. DeGroot spends time listening and investigating ideas to make it easier for existing businesses to grow and new businesses to develop. He actively looks for ways to help move the Klamath Basin forward.
Derrick’s passion for the citizens drives his commitment to our community. He is a man of integrity with an unmatched drive to advocate for Klamath. His negotiations and problem-solving skills have paid huge dividends for us. I have witnessed him firsthand as he resolved the legal crisis between county government and the fairgrounds. I watched as he evaluated big decisions before him and then vote after carefully considering every nuance associated with those issues. A great example was his analysis and final vote to approve the county purchase of the old Safeway building in downtown Klamath Falls, then his analysis and vote to approve selling it to Holiday Market for a profit. His very creative and outside-the-box thinking led to the county saving Eternal Hills Cemetery for the thousands in our community that have loved ones in there in their final resting place.
With fresh ideas, integrity, diversity, careful analysis, and an understanding of our community’s needs, Derrick DeGroot is the best candidate for Klamath County Commissioner Position 3.
Gregg Sherrill
Klamath Falls