DeGroot is a true public servant
If you’re looking for a true public servant with a proven track record, look no further than Derrick DeGroot. His accomplishments in the past three and a half years can stand on their own merit. From more benefits for our veterans, to the purchase of Eternal Hills, to better funding for the Sheriff’s Department, DeGroot has been instrumental in decisions that have solved problems and issues in Klamath County. From the day he took office, he has and continues to put in countless hours into making this an even greater place to live.
His track record can be a measure of his competence and integrity. With the issues facing our community today, electing the right County Commissioner is more critical than ever. We need someone who has the experience to jump in and make a difference quickly. We need a public servant with business, analytical, listening, communication, and negotiating skills. DeGroot has demonstrated these skills in his three and a half years in office.
He is creative in looking for new approaches for our community and is persistent in what he believes is best for Klamath County. Quite frankly, he has done an outstanding job as County Commissioner and I’m excited to see what he can do with his second term. Please cast your vote for Derrick DeGroot for Klamath County Commissioner 3, I know I am.
Laura Spendolini
Klamath Falls