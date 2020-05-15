DeGroot did nothing wrong
Derrick DeGroot did nothing wrong when he went hunting in Mexico with Jamie Jackson, who owns an outfitting business in Mexico and a construction company in Klamath Falls. Mr. DeGroot and Mr. Jackson have been friends since high school.
In a letter to the editor Mike Tyrholm stated Commissioner DeGroot was the only one who could get a sweetheart deal, where you only pay if you harvest a trophy animal. Not true at all!
I had the chance to go on the hunt in Mexico with the same deal and know others that had the same offer.
The only way I could help Mr. Jackson financially would be to harvest a trophy animal on his property in Mexico.
Derrick DeGroot’s record has proven his integrity as our County Commissioner.
Keith Hamilton
Klamath Falls