Virgil Higgins possibly wrote his Letter to the Editor that appeared in the April 26, 2020 Herald and News with tongue firmly in cheek? Serious or not in a small way his letter serves as an example of how polarized we have become.
Mr. Higgins opined that Kate Brown by allowing golf courses to stay open during the Covid-19 pandemic was catering to the rich and ignoring the needs of the "out of work poor.” Therefore he would "vote against every Democratic candidate and ask everyone I know to do the same."
He does not tell us who he will vote for. I assume not a Republican, as it is hard to believe that he thinks a Republican Governor would have closed golf courses and done anything that would have particularly benefited the poor.
Meanwhile some Michigan citizens — that I would guess Mr. Higgins might be in accord with — protested against their Democratic Governor's closure of golf courses, though now she has apparently allowed them to reopen. "Damned if you do damned if you don't." Just a hunch, but I suspect he was never going to vote for a Democrat, no matter what Governor Brown did or did not do.
Print media and the airwaves are saturated with PSA’s proclaiming "we're all in this together.” It would be beautiful if this was true. Virgil Higgins simply gives voice to what we all know, sadly not true.
Robert York
Klamath Falls