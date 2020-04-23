CV-related deaths
I was troubled by the letter to the editor referring to a respected local physician as "highly deceptive and irresponsible,” stating pseudo-statistical data was used. That is incorrect. He quoted facts reported by the Dept. of Vital Statistics. His letter was factual and on point, I agree with every word. If I had written it, I would have included the number of deaths from abortions and live-birth infanticide.
In confronting this horrible virus, we look for information that confirms our basic beliefs.
Trying to keep an open mind is almost impossible because of media spin, propaganda, politics, spoon-fed statistics and fear mongering. Perspective is an individual thought, influenced by your bias, no matter which side of the fence you are on.
On April 1, CDC revised the accepted diagnosis for COVID-19 codes to include "suspected" exposure to CV. For instance, a long term COPD patient can be diagnosed with COVID-19 either by office visit, telephone conference, or hospital admissions. Complaints of shortness of breath, fever, body ache, loss of taste and smell - now, all are CV codes and included in the daily reports.
Regardless of whether the patient dies or not, their stats are counted. Also, home deaths can be included by merely using suspected contact with CV. In my opinion that is pseudo-statistics. Seems that every death in the U.S. is COVID-related. Have we stamped out heart disease, cancer, or diabetes?
If you listen to wording used in reporting deaths, you will hear CV-related deaths. No questions as to why the insertion of word 'related' was entered into the report. Interesting.
Della Fitzsimmons
Klamath Falls