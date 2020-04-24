Coronavirus stats
Results reported on two recent studies from investigators at Stanford released April 17 and USC released April 20, suggest our current public health strategy may be missing the mark. These two serology (antibody) testing studies conducted in Santa Clara and Los Angeles Counties, suggest the estimates of the number of people infected by the coronavirus are 50-85-fold more than the number of confirmed cases. This is because the great majority of the normal population with normally functioning immune systems have no symptoms, their bodies are handling the infection.
An April 2, 2020, British Medical Journal article confirmed 78% of those infected have no symptoms, the World Health Organization reported 80% of infections are mild or asymptomatic. The Stanford and USC studies estimated the infectious mortality rate at 0.1% - 0.2%, in the ballpark of seasonal influenza. Sweden has been using this strategy, only quarantining the most vulnerable, the balance of the population given a few restrictions, gatherings no larger than 50 and only high school and college classes cancelled.
The Swedish people were allowed to continue work and play, allowing the virus to simply run its course within their normal healthy population in 4-6 weeks. Roughly at this point the most vulnerable can begin to return to most normal activities. So far unlike the US, with its total lockdown, our economy in shambles 22 million citizens filing for unemployment, Sweden has avoided both isolation and economic ruin, are they correct? Only further study and time will tell.
Vern Saboe, Jr.
Albany