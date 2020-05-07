Conflicts of Interest
There recently have been allegations that one of Klamath County Commissioners violated Oregon’s ethics laws regarding gifts and conflict of interest. I believe my own background in Federal government service may show why those rules are so important.
When I joined the U. S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in 1980, the Commission was undergoing a major reorganization. There were charges of cronyism and conflicts of interest with the industry it regulated. In response, the NRC developed a very specific set of procedures dealing not merely with prohibiting actual conflicts of interest, but preventing even the appearance of conflicts.
We were told clearly that “Employees of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission …Are subject to the laws and regulations on Ethics.” Among the many areas subject to these ethics regulations that applied to the individual and family members were: financial interests, impartiality, security ownership restrictions, gifts, bribery, fundraising and employment after leaving a federal job.
The NRC and most other agencies had rules to prevent even the appearance of ethical conflicts; because the mere appearance of unethical behavior saps Americans’ confident in the governmental institutions that represents them. These rules ranged from public service groups or meetings with industrial groups or business groups. If you attended a meeting with contractors, lobbyists, or representatives of industry you must disclose it immediately. It was generally recommended that you simply avoid these kinds of meetings unless representing the Commission.
Government ethics rules may seem arcane and technical, but they exist for a very important reason: that Americans can be confident that their elected officials are representing citizen’s interest, not the interest of the elected official or their family or friends. Good elected officials understand the importance of obeying ethics rules down to the letter.
Don Mausshardt
Klamath Falls