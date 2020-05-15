Cast your vote for DeGroot
I’m proud to cast my vote for Derrick DeGroot once again this election cycle. I voted for Derrick last time because we needed positive leadership and someone with a vision for the future – I believed last time that candidate was Derrick. I can say without hesitation that he’s proven himself through performance that he’s the right person for the job and I’ll be voting for him again.
I want a Commissioner that wants our economy stronger, our people healthier and safer, and our young people prepared for a bright future. These are all things that DeGroot wants and has worked towards. He has consistently supported schools, economic development initiatives, and public safety. He has helped implement policies that stimulate growth for our existing businesses and has helped pave the way for new business opportunities. He has helped secure funding for our Sheriff’s Department that eliminated the need to keep going back after our road funds. He’s a supporter of the School Districts and has worked with both Oregon Tech and Klamath Community College to offer support for preparing our young people for successful careers.
Over his first term as County Commissioner, Derrick DeGroot has proven to me that he recognizes our community’s challenges but also sees our strengths and opportunities and looks for ways to make things better. He believes our better future is found in a community with great schools, a strong economy, and well-funded public safety. Please join me in voting Derrick DeGroot for Klamath County Commissioner.
John Stilwell
Klamath Falls