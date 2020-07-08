Capitalizing ‘B’ in black
On June 26, Janice Armstrong of the Philadelphia Enquirer stated how long it took for newspapers to finally start capitalizing the “B” in black to show respect for black people.
I can see capitalizing the “A” in African-American, but black is a descriptive adjective when used with black people. I have never heard an uproar over the “W” in white people not being capitalized. This, along with destroying everything related to slavery, which no longer exists, criminalizing police w3ho arrest or murders another person or poses a threat to the life of an arresting officer are the most racist and divisive things I’ve ever heard.
Stirring up hatred seems to be the only Democratic agenda, since their candidate Joe Biden is obviously mentally incapable of leading our country. The logical assumption is, if Biden is elected, that he’ll be declared incompetent and their chosen vice-president will become president.
Anyone who loves our freedoms and wants to preserve law and order will not like being slaves, regardless of color, to a socialist regime if Democrats regain control of government. The people will no longer have a voice at all, let alone be in control as intended by our founding fathers.
All countries adopting socialism have failed. Why else have immigrants risk death to come to America, the land of the free?
It is an important matter for all Democrats and some Republicans to decide on whether they want our Republic to continue to exist or not. I guarantee the alternatives will be acceptable only to the ones who will be our rulers and live in luxury at our expense like all dictators.
It’s every American voter’s choice: the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, or subservience to government dictatorship.
Dolores Cooley
Klamath Falls