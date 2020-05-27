Campsite reservations
Getting a camp spot at some Oregon State Parks is a real problem for Oregonians. For example, you can call nine months before to reserve a camp spot at Harris Beach in Brookings. In October to the hour, nine months before my intended reservation date, I called to get a spot at Harris Beach in July. There were only two spots left in Loop A.
When you stay in Harris Beach, the majority of camp spots are occupied by out-of-state campers. They don’t pay the taxes which support our state parks.
The solution is to reserve a certain percentage of popular state parks for only Oregonians up to 30 days before reservations. Then open up the percentage to all campers. Since we pay the taxes, we should get some consideration over the out-of-staters.
Larry Woodwick
Klamath Falls