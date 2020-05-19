Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

By the numbers

Population of Oregon: 4.2 million

Number of documented COVID cases: 3500 (8/10,000 population)

Number of documented COVID deaths: 137 (3/100,000)

U.S. deaths by automobile: 1/106

by bike: 1/4000

by firearm: 1/10,000

by lightning: 1/200,000

Unemployment rate in Oregon: 3.3%

New Klamath unemployment filings since 3/15/2020: 3,500

No schools or graduation ceremonies

No team sports

No church services

No family visitation in nursing homes, even at death

More regulations, i.e. masks, shields, inspectors, cleansing, etc.

Risk of death by shark attack: 1/250,000 (but no known sharks in Klamath)

0 documented deaths in Klamath.

Rick Zwartverwer

Klamath Falls

