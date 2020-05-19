By the numbers
Population of Oregon: 4.2 million
Number of documented COVID cases: 3500 (8/10,000 population)
Number of documented COVID deaths: 137 (3/100,000)
U.S. deaths by automobile: 1/106
by bike: 1/4000
by firearm: 1/10,000
by lightning: 1/200,000
Unemployment rate in Oregon: 3.3%
New Klamath unemployment filings since 3/15/2020: 3,500
No schools or graduation ceremonies
No team sports
No church services
No family visitation in nursing homes, even at death
More regulations, i.e. masks, shields, inspectors, cleansing, etc.
Risk of death by shark attack: 1/250,000 (but no known sharks in Klamath)
0 documented deaths in Klamath.
Rick Zwartverwer
Klamath Falls