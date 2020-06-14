Black Lives Matter protest
On May 31st, false rumors on Facebook that “two buses of antifa” agitators were coming to Klamath Falls prompted armed civilians to line Main Street. One moment of that night sticks out to me. White people with rifles stood on one side of Main Street, jeering and taunting the Black Lives Matter protestors across the street. They shouted “Go home.”
Here they were, face to face with their own neighbors. Yet because some were Black or Brown, or because they were calling for an end to police brutality, they could not believe they were from our community. They could only see them as outsiders. This is how racism can poison a community.
After “antifa” failed to show up that night, I heard a lot of people saying that “no harm was done” by gathering with assault rifles.
Actually, a lot of harm was done. Black, Indigenous, Latino and other residents of color were given a clear message that they are seen as outsiders and that white people here wont hesitate to respond to their concerns with loaded guns. Many are deeply hurt and feel unsafe.
Additionally, our reputation has been tarnished. Thousands of people all over the United States took time out of their day to laugh at the racist rubes of Klamath Falls after NBC posted a story about the incident. It certainly won’t help us attract businesses, tourists, or telecommuters from Portland or the Bay Area.
Our community should not simply try to “move on” from what happened. We need an independent investigation to look at how law enforcement and local military leaders may have made the situation more dangerous and hurtful by spreading these rumors. White people in Klamath County need to educate ourselves about the long history of racism in our community and Oregon and take active steps to fight racism here. We need to do better.
Emma Marris
Klamath Falls