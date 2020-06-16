Black Lives Matter march
The “Black Lives Matter” march in protest of police brutality has a record of instigating outbreaks of rioting because this brings in Antifa who initiates brutal killings and vandalism to businesses which started out as “a family-friendly” march.
I have been counting my blessings, along with many other residents of Klamath Falls, because we live in a small town where we don’t have to worry about a protest developing into rioting due to Antifa.
Another important consideration is we are in an epidemic with the COVID-19 outbreak and by promoting the Black Lives Matter movement you bring everyone together transmitting the virus.
I would like the Herald and News printing bi-partisan articles promoting all views about this kind of potentially dangerous movement. I would suggest that articles used from different papers should show all perspectives whether Republican or Democratic. For example “The Beacon” from Eugene which promotes a more conservative perspective along with more liberal views from other newspapers.
Will those who are responsible for supporting this “we stand up for equality” be able to live with themselves when this movement gets out of hand and people are hurt! My prayer is what seems to be an innocent and worthwhile endeavor will be understood as a falsely motivated undertaking, which is what it is. Even the family of George Floyd has stated that George would never want a movement like this happening because of his death.
I invite everyone to join me on my Facebook page where I voice my right of “freedom of speech” as written in the Constitution of the United States.
Joanne Campbell
Klamath Falls