Black Lives Matter is a lie
Black lives matter is a lie. There is no genocide of young innocent black men. In 2019 there were only 10 cases in which unarmed African-Americans were fatally shot by the police. In 8-out-of-10 cases an officer was attacked just before the shooting. And in two of the remaining cases the officer was criminally charged. Where is the Injustice?
Also in 2019 there were 25 unarmed white Americans who were fatally shot by the police, according to FBI statistics. Even though African-Americans make up only 13% of the population they commit over 50% of all murder in America. Blacks killed 10 times the amount of whites as whites killed blacks. A police officer is 18 1/2 times more likely to be killed by a black male then an unarmed black male is to be killed by a police officer.
This has been a lie since it's very beginning in 2013. The movement began on social media after the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. The case against Zimmerman was a lie. Prosecution had used an imposter as a fake witness who they claim wrote the only piece of criminal evidence. They had a letter that the witness admitted under oath to not writing.
Founded by known Communists and fueled with millions of dollars; Black Lives Matter organized riots in Ferguson, Baltimore and Chicago, and began recruiting an army of haters hiding beneath the guise of social justice. The entire Foundation of Black Lives Matter is an obvious lie, and yet the lie sells. It sells because communities have been broken by government programs such as LBJ's war on poverty that incentivizes single motherhood and got young people hooked on welfare handouts. It sells because people worship their favorite celebrities like false idols. Wake up, you’re not racist because you are white.
Scott Bunyard
Klamath Falls