Black community statistics
Do black lives matter? Certainly, but so do all the other colors. Let’s look a little deeper. Blacks account for only 13.4% of the U.S. population, but get a much larger percentage of the press. There doesn’t seem to be any mass protest of the fact that 52.6% of murders, 54.5% of robberies and 59% of violent crimes in the U.S. are committed by blacks. In addition, blacks commit 33.3% of assaults, 30% of auto thefts and 41.8% of weapons violations.
How many babies mamas and babies are all of us providing support for? The tragedy of all this is these statistics are created by a very small percentage of the black community itself. The vast majority are hard-working individuals trying to make ends meet, just like you and I. It’s time for all the protesters and the black community itself to say enough is enough.
They need to get involved and help put an end to the crime, looting and burning. Instead of traveling around to protest they need to get involved and work in their own communities and put a stop to all this nonsense.
Donald Haack
Klamath Falls