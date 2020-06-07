Better representation for Klamath County
Faith Leith is running for the District 56 for the Oregon House of Representatives as a Democrat. Given the track record of our area voting heavily Republican in most all political races, why should moderate Republicans and Independents consider voting for her?
First, our legislative district needs an effective voice in Salem at the Capitol. Currently, our representation relies on walking out and leaving the state to have an impact. Like it or not, E. Werner Reschke has not, and will not be capable of having any productive influence with a majority party in Salem. Faith Leith will garner more support for our citizens with the Democratic majority.
What would this look like? Her priority will be to create a more vibrant economic development plan to create well-paid jobs. In addition, Faith will work to maintain and enhance affordable health care services for all citizens (she supports continuing private health care but also covering the uninsured through the ACA). She is also committed to active engagement with constituents (through in-person and/or virtual town hall meetings). She will also actively advocate to resolve any issues related to water disputes among all stake-holders. Yes, farmers and ranchers are a priority…and so are those committed to preserving our environment. Win-lose proposals have failed in the past. Compromise and win-win solutions are paramount. Faith will work for all citizens.
Our current Representative E. Werner Reschke is best known for one thing - walking out of the legislative session, yet still collecting his paycheck and per diem. Faith will not walkout.
Let’s send Faith Leith to the legislature to represent all citizens, not someone whose best tool of persuasion is to walk out. She deserves an opportunity to prove her can-do attitude, her moderate perspective, and her ability to work effectively in Salem.
Donald Johnson
Klamath Falls