Bentz for Congress
Cliff Bentz is the best choice to represent Eastern Oregon in Congress. In my experience advocating at the Oregon State Legislature for over 25 years for county government, I have found Cliff Bentz to be an excellent legislator - one of the best.
He was always thoughtful, diligent in his preparation, open, honest and extremely sensitive to the views of those he represented.
Serving in the minority, in both the house of representatives and the state senate, Bentz demonstrated an ability to work with the leadership of the majority party to achieve results for his district. His work led to the creation of the Eastern Oregon Border Region to successfully address the unique issues faced by those living near Idaho. Bentz was able to convince legislators to loosen the rules on self-service gas to increase availability in rural Oregon. He was the lead negotiator for his party on big issues like the enacted transportation package and the failed “Cap and Invest” carbon reduction proposal.
In representing the largest geographic districts in the house and senate Bentz is accustomed to traveling great distances to meet with constituents. His lifetime of experience with ranching, water law and natural resource issues make Bentz the most qualified candidate for CD-2.
Mike McArthur
Wasco