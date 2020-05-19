Another DEQ cleanup in the makings
Taxpayers are threatened with paying for another cleanup like Old Fort Road. Instead of asbestos it will be arsenic, lead, mercury, salt and other heavy elements. South Suburban Sanitation District has chosen 2 areas of prime farm ground to dump sewage water only cleaned to Class C or B. This sound bad AND they are planning on applying it to good farm ground near good neighborhoods. The build up of these elements from the huge ponds will eventually ruin the prime ground. Within a few short years the vegetation will die off and yield a dust bowl. We all know how the winds are in the Basin in the springtime…with no vegetation to hold the metals these elements will be blowing in the wind.
As most of us have heard “If you are going to do a job, do it right the first time, or the job will have to be redone in the near future” Unlike these proposed ponds that have a lifetime of about 20 years, it is feasible to clean this water to Class A, nearly drinkable and definitely usable by all irrigators and wildlife of the basin. Class A water could enter the existing irrigation system near its present location. Not taking hundreds of acres of farm ground out of production AND out of the county tax base.
If our county had a state of the art treatment plant (like other counties) then upgrading it periodically would be economical and something our county could be proud of. As opposed to ruining good farm ground and annoying established communities with this burden.
I planned on purchasing a house site in Poe Valley. After hearing this I am shopping elsewhere and it will not be Reeder Road-Shield Crest areas.
Let’s insist they do this right the first time…
Larry Ott
Klamath Falls