All is one
God has given us free-will to do what we will, good or evil. We can choose what we will manifest. Do you help people and work for the greater good? Or do you enrich yourself, not caring about others or the environment?
There are people who blame other people when they do not get all they want. We can be productive without hurting or blaming others but we may not get all that we want. There is not a race to get to the promised land first with the most riches. We must get there together as one people with the strong helping the weak and the rich helping the poor. The more you help others, the more you will be blessed.
People ask why God has allowed evil. He has given us free-will. All people are a part of God. All is one.
Byron Stanton
Chiloquin