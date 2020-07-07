A tragic “perfect storm” is brewing: Covid-19 and racism
Many essential workers are people of color who fear going to high risk jobs but must in order to keep their health care insurance. Due at least in part to that, COVID-19 infection and death tolls of people of color far exceed their actual percentage of the population. With racism and COVID-19 thus linked, it is clearly time to de-link health care from employment and cover all souls with health care insurance.
The U.S. House proposed a bold bill: the Health Care Emergency Guarantee Act. HCEGA would cover every resident of the U.S. with an improved Medicare For All program, providing access to testing and health care to get control of the virus, costs and eventually a vaccine. It could be funded by the next federal stimulus bill and create a transition plan for employers and employees to switch over to the new way of making their financial contributions.
This cannot happen until the President of Fear & Denial is gone and we have a Senate willing to make bold decisions in the country’s common interest. Let’s resolve to solve racism and Covid-19 as contributing to the work the founders of our country left undone.
Bill Walsh
Eagle Point