I support Derrick DeGroot
I have been looking at the candidates for Klamath County Commissioner 3 and my vote will be for Derrick DeGroot.
I am a Klamath Falls City Councilman and have worked with Klamath County Commissioner DeGroot on important issues impacting both jurisdictions.
In the past four years, DeGroot has made it clear that he is dedicated to serving Klamath County and will stand by the promises he makes. He promised to bring thoughtful, reasonable, and intelligent decision making to his position and he has done so. He serves on boards and commissions that allow him to listen but also give him a platform to be a voice for Klamath County.
For example, DeGroot understands the importance of strong infrastructure and serves on the Area Commission for Transportation where he continues to advocate for improvements to Highway 97. He chairs a Veterans Advisory Committee where he can fight for benefits for our local heroes. At the national level, he serves on economic development and workforce development commissions where he can elevate our community’s needs. All of these commissions and boards place DeGroot in a unique position to find opportunity that works for us and allow him to speak for Klamath County. I’m proud to have someone with DeGroot’s integrity and character represent us whether he’s here in Klamath County, up in Salem, or back in Washington DC. He represents us well.
Though we don’t always agree, I admire the way Commissioner DeGroot respectfully listens to and considers everyone’s opinion before arriving at a decision. He is respectful, thoughtful, and considerate, even when there is disagreement. Those are characteristics we need in public office these days.
He has proven himself a strong leader with integrity and I’m happy to vote for him in this upcoming election.
Todd Andres
Klamath Falls