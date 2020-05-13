A perspective on Mr. Daren Krag
I do not personally know Mr. Krag and couldn't tell you much about him or his experience or qualifications, especially since I know nothing about what it takes to be a law enforcement officer.
I have however had a run in with Mr. Krag that shines a little light into the type of man I believe him to be. Several years ago I had purchased my first boat; having never had one I wasn't real sure what all the laws and rules were pertaining to owning and operating one. Like is all too often as a young man, I didn't do any research and just set off to put my boat in at the lake and give her a "test run.” My inexperience must have been obvious from the boat ramp and as Mr. Krag drove by he must have noticed, he pulled in and gave me what I would imagine is the normal law enforcement questions.
Now, this was an opportunity for me to learn a lesson and pay my penalty for not doing due diligence, but Mr. Krag did not see it that way, instead he used it as a mentoring and teaching moment. He walked me, a stranger, through every step of what I should and shouldn't have on my boat, how to keep it up and running and what to always have available for law enforcement when asked.
He even helped provide a few small things I didn't have so I could test out my boat right then. Man was I surprised, and pretty thankful. He helped me on my way and stuck around a bit to make sure I made it safely. Again, I don't know Mr. Krag, but that incident has stuck with me for years. I believe him to be a man of sound character. Thank you sir!
Josh White
Klamath Falls