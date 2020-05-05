A local leader to be proud of
Most people are discouraged and distrustful of politics nationally and locally. What we want is no bull, straight up truth the first time - every time. What we expect is leaders to treat each other and us like they want to be treated, with professionalism, honesty and
decorum. Too often we elect people who promise this but deliver the opposite.
Sheriff Chris Kaber is the exception. It’s so encouraging to not see he or KCSO ‘caught up’ in conflict or controversy. Sheriff Kaber campaigned on positive leadership and that’s exactly what he’s provided. Sheriff Kaber positively promotes Klamath County
locally and in Salem. A local leader who loves Klamath and focuses on what’s great and what’s working in our community instead of what’s weak or wrong, is the breath of fresh air our county needed. Klamath can be proud of our Sheriff and the operation he’s running.
Kaber’s built cooperative and productive relationships with local leaders and commissioners. He works well with others. He demonstrates a willingness to work within the budget he’s provided. He’s even returned unspent money to KCSD for unfulfilled
contract hours and County Road Department funds for unfilled positions. His reputation for honesty, integrity and fairness are well earned.
I’ve known Sheriff Chris Kaber nearly 50 years and if I had to describe him in a few words I’d say, “humble servant leader.” Unafraid to delegate, but never asks anyone to do anything he wouldn’t do himself. He leads by example and treats everyone with the kindness and professionalism he commands from others.
I’m honored to have elected Sheriff Kaber four years ago and I’ll proudly cast my vote for him again. He’s the type of local leader Klamath needs and can be proud of.
Bruce Cullen
Klamath Falls