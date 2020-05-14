A drought opportunity
The news and the reality of our current drought conditions in Klamath County certainly have all residents concerned. Looking back on the “bucket brigade year of 2001” this writer is reminded of an opportunity that was lost on that occasion.
For a moment imagine a scenario that included emptying Upper Klamath Lake to the lowest level possible. Once that has been achieved an agency such as the Army Corps of Engineers could move onto the lake with all of their resources available. The goal of this is to dredge and increase the depth of portions of the lake bed to increase the storage capacity of the lake. This topic was addressed in 2002 by a former county commissioner, see: www.heraldandnews.com/pursue-demonstration-project-to-dredge-upper-klamath-lakeguest-columnist/article_0d3e66bc-b0ea-5866-958a-621c13e39c30.html.
Another concern during these drought conditions are for the wildlife of the basin. If at all possible, could the numerous irrigation and drainage canals continue to be charged with water for wildlife benefits? One of the most vivid memories this writer has of the 2001 drought was the decrease in insects on the counties roadways. While that was great during bicycling training rides, it was alarming for the wildlife that gets its sustenance from nature’s insect life.
The May 2020 edition of National Geographic’s cover story on disappearing insects points to climate change as a contributing factor. Stay strong during these challenging times.
Geoff LeGault
Klamath Falls