A citizens perspective on Covid-19
Beginning on March 12, 2020 Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a series of executive orders in her official response to the covid-19 phenomenon. These orders, which included the “stay at home’ directive, soon resulted in the closing of schools, universities, churches, health care facilities, businesses, parks, sporting events, etc.
It is now May 12, exactly two months after the initialization of Governor Brown’s actions with regard to covid-19, and I would like to take a look at the some off the numbers indicating Oregon’s current situation in the development of this disease in our state.
The Oregon Health Authority website reports that as of May 12 there have been 130 deaths attributed to covid-19 in Oregon. Of these, 99 deaths were of individuals over the age of 70 and of these 60 deaths were of individuals over the age of 80. Of the 31 remaining deaths 28 were of individuals between 50 and 70 years old. The three remaining deaths were of individuals between 40 and 49 years old. Without knowing the particulars of each individual, I would surmise that the 31 covid-19 deaths of individuals between the ages of 40 and 70 would likely be of individuals of average health.
In 2017 the CDC recorded 530 influenza/pneumonia deaths in Oregon. Based on an Oregon population of 4.2 million, the average daily death rate from all causes in this state is 100 per day. During the 61 days from March 12 to May 12 this would result in a nominal 6,100 deaths.
It has been reported that the two major co-morbidities to death by covid-19 in the USA are old age and obesity and, as reported worldwide, it is clear that covid-19 has a significantly greater impact on the elderly.
Steven Johnston
Creswell