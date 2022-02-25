In times as trying as these, it is easy to compare ourselves to the heroes of old and find that we fall woefully short of the mark, but we must remember a simple fact: Heroes aren’t born. They’re made through life’s searing fire — ordinary people who have determined that fear will not stop them from acting in accordance to what is right.
You don't have to be a soldier to be a hero, though I believe those who have served are heroes beyond all shadow of a doubt. To aspire to be a hero means you don't turn away when someone is being stepped on, threatened or coerced. It means seeking to make your own little corner of the world a better place, and ensuring that everyone is treated equally, even if they believe different than you.
It is the act of quietly aiding someone who is struggling. It is sharing what you have because you can help someone worse off than you. It is standing up and saying, "No. We won't behave like animals anymore. We will enact justice on crimes committed, and we will refuse to burn someone at the stake because we disagree with what they said."
I suppose believing that heroes exist is childish, isn't it? Believing that one person can make a difference is rather foolish in this world.
However, it was a bunch of fools that thought they could form their own country. It was a bunch of fools that stopped the Nazi war machine from trampling the world underneath its boot. Anyone who thinks they can face the storm that is coming unafraid, not abandoning their neighbors when things go to hell — well, they're the most foolish of them all.
It's foolish to believe in heroes, but I'm willing to be a fool and keep trying.