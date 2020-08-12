Think twice before sending children back to school
Oregon parents should think twice about sending their children back to any school that opens.
Children frequently do not show COVID-19 symptoms. As more children are finally being tested, the reported infection rate is increasing. Recent research demonstrates younger children have a significantly higher infection load in their nasal passages and are far more likely to transmit the virus to others. Places without really good ventilation can spread the virus. Many schools have horrible ventilation and no windows.
Younger children are less likely to be able to keep their bodies in line with the strict behavior requirements. Children will experience profound trauma, despite the best efforts of their teachers and aides — who are being forced to risk their health and lives. Required to remain in spaces. No playing with friends. No playing with toys or looking at books. If a child becomes distressed or disruptive, the teacher cannot approach to calm that child.
School classrooms will be petri dishes waiting for disaster. If any child in your child’s class tests positive for the virus, it must be assumed your child is infected. Your entire family is then at risk of infection. Your child will likely be required to stay by themselves in a “sick room” for 10 or more days. No interactions with other family members. Your entire family will also need to be in quarantine.
Oregon’s leaders want to open schools to so students can get good test scores and parents will have child care. Is this worth the risk?
Nancy Willard
Veneta