I have a science background. And I’m not the only one in the Basin who does. Our economic base here is Oregon Institute of Technology, Sky Lakes Medical Center, agriculture, and Kingsley Field. Most of us with any involvement with the above have a formal or informal relationship and comfort with science, critical thinking, cause and effect and facts.
So when we see the the number of COVID cases rise in Oregon and in Klamath County and we see our governor mandate mask wearing and businesses temporarily closing and limiting indoor gatherings, we might think something along the lines of, “She’s taking the virus seriously. She’s following the science. The vaccine is coming but she wants as many of us as possible to be alive when it gets here.”
It doesn’t cross our minds to think “She’s fear mongering to maintain power” and that her guidelines…are an attempt to “further destroy the fabric of our society,” as Dennis Linthicum was quoted on the front page article on 11-20-2020. What is this?
What are Linthicum’s thought processes based on here? It sounds like some kind of Salem-witch-hunt-crazy thinking! Is there one iota of critical, science based thinking in any of his remarks? (By the way, the commissioners aren’t off the hook with their statements either.)
None of us enjoy mask wearing or isolating. We’re lonely. We’re scared. There will be a lot of fallout, a lot of pieces to put back together when this is over.
But right now our job, our job as Americans, Oregonians, citizens of Klamath County is to think clearly, listen to the science, do what we can to keep ourselves and each other safe, ignore misinformation and fear tactics as much as we can. Our job is to be smart, be patient and look out for each other. The fabric of our beloved community depends on us.
Teresa Rennick
Chiloquin