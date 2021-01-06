American conservatives have done a phenomenal job of engaging in an identity campaign for more than 50 years. They’ve astutely tied political and economic identity to an ideology of "liberal" markets that is contradictory, inefficient and coated in our own cultural history. The left must reclaim individualism, markets and liberty, and attach thereto their sound political and economic policies.
Self-interest is real, and "enlightened" self-interest sees the betterment of oneself in the betterment of all. Conservative market ideology ignores historical social conditions and wealth concentration, claiming that if everyone conforms and embraces competitive values, all will be uplifted.
We know that not everyone advances economically purely because of hard work, rather the dynamics of a person’s complex, intersectional condition impacts this. By exposing the contradictions of class advancement and market “equilibrium” by moving beyond simply taxing and toward alternative economic models, and in developing 21st century measures of development, we can utilize all facets of economic policy for the people.
Campaigning and policy by Democratic Socialists in 2021 must reclaim individualism and expose conservative oversimplifications and contradictions. Campaigns must acknowledge that individuals matter: People find meaning in their labor-power, be that perfecting their artistic ability, dancing, math, science, computer technology, fashion, carpentry, accounting or otherwise.
A better world is possible. A world where all can live with the complexity of their own experience and grow as healthy, creative beings, with access to a decent standard of living. The American Socialist tradition is a noble one, celebrating hard work and the desire to be the best we can be in our lives, creating systems that allow the advancement of each for the betterment of all.
Jonathan Chenjeri
Klamath Falls