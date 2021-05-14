On May 7, the Klamath County Board of Commissioners, Modoc County Board of Supervisors, and Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors held a special, joint public meeting, the first of its kind within memory of anyone in attendance.
Their common purpose was to hear about, and take appropriate action in response to, the dire conditions facing irrigated agriculture in the Klamath Project in 2021. The meeting was a resounding success. Our elected leaders absorbed detailed information, asked questions, and took targeted action.
Agriculture is at the core of the economy and culture of all three counties. In fact, the Klamath Project, with other agricultural areas in the Upper Basin, generates over $600 million in economic activity annually. Water delivered through Project facilities supports spectacular wildlife in water conveyance facilities, on farm and ranch land, and on prized national wildlife refuges.
That, however, assumes that there is water for crops and wildlife. This year, there is only a trivial amount of water.
Federal policies, confused approaches to harmonizing state water law and federal laws, and a laser focus on regulating Project water use whether that helps fish species or not, have become the order of the day. The counties’ joint meeting focused on these problems and the extraordinary work of irrigation districts and producers this year to do the most with the least.
The county boards unanimously approved a letter to our Congressional delegation seeking support for relief from this year’s drought as compounded by regulatory burdens. They also asked for continued Congressional leadership in keeping the focus on local communities and not the agendas of outside interests on the far left or far right.
Klamath Water Users Association is solution-oriented. Curtailment of irrigation has generated harm to agricultural communities, and no benefit for fishing communities. The three counties get it, and we thank them.
Paul Simmons
Director, Klamath Water Users Association
Klamath Falls